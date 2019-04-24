Post thumbnail: 82 CSS Text Effects

82 CSS Text Effects

Collection of free HTML and CSS text effect code examples. Update of June 2018 collection. 23 new items.

Table of Contents:

  1. Hover Text
  2. Rotating Text
  3. Text Background
  4. Typing Text

Demo image: Text In A Circle

Author

  • Michelle Barker

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Text In A Circle

Text in a circle with CSS variables.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Demo image: SVG Text Underline

Author

  • Andrew Spencer

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

SVG Text Underline

Use an SVG to highlight a single word within a block of text. The size of the SVG will flex to fit the word and a tag is used to handle semantics.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Amli

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Animated Blobs Text

Animated Blobs Text by using only CSS.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Adam Kuhn

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Stay Positive: Text Effect

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Demo image: Multiline Background Gradient

Author

  • Matthias Ott

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Multiline Background Gradient

Multiline background gradient with mix-blend-mode.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Amir

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Background Clip CSS

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Ben Szabo

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

DECONSTRUCTED

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • MARK

Links

Made with

  • HTML (Pug) / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Popout Text With Background Image Shadow

Cutting out text from a background and then having it "popout" similar to how text shadow can be used. In fact, this does make use of text shadow!

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Andrés Sánchez

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

CSS Text Reveal

Simple text reveal with css using pseudo elements.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Yusuke Nakaya

Links

Made with

  • HTML (Pug) / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Only CSS: Text Slicer Gradient

Please typing your favorite word and change your favorite font-size!

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Ashish Anand

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Cool 3D Text

Cool 3D text with hover state in just CSS.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • George W. Park

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Refracted Floating Text Effect

This example shows how pure CSS can be used to create an animated refracted floating text effect.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Erin E. Sullivan

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Animated Text-Shadow

A fun, CSS animation that creates a bounce while mimicking an RGB separation during the process.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Mansoour

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

SVG/Stroke Animation

Animated quote of the day :) "do something creative everyday" with stroke animations.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • cecile

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Underline Effect

Pure CSS animated underline effect on several lines.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Mike Golus

Links

Made with

  • HTML (Pug) / CSS (Sass)

About the code

CSS Gooey Text Transition

A very simple and versatile text morphing effect with a couple editable parameters.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Comehope

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Shimmering Neon Text

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Demo image: Text Stroke + Offset Shadow

Author

  • MARK

Links

Made with

  • HTML (Pug) / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Text Stroke + Offset Shadow

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • delpher

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Skew Text On Hover

Skew text on hover in HTML and CSS.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Christopher Wallis

Links

Made with

  • HTML (Pug) / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Megaman READY!

Reproducing the famous "READY" from the Megaman games without using JavaScript. This uses CSS Grid extensively and css variables for timing.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Author

  • Mandy Michael

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Animating Striped Text

Animating striped text with background clip and gradients.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Demo image: Letters Effect

Author

  • Stefano Perelli

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript (jquery.js)

About the code

Letters Effect

Letters effect on scroll.

Demo image: Fun Text

Author

  • Sebastian DeRossi

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript (createjs.js)

About the code

Fun Text

Click to re-draw! Mapping sprites to text is always fun.

Demo image: Text Line Animation

Author

  • John Healey

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/LESS
  • JavaScript (tweenmax.js)

About the code

Text Line Animation

Nice text line animation with TweenMax.js.

Author

  • Nathan Taylor

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

Pop Out Text

Pure CSS pop out text.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: yes

Dependencies: -

Demo image: Silent Movie Text Effect

Author

  • Dimitra Vasilopoulou

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

About the code

Silent Movie Text Effect

Movie text effect with canvas.

Demo image: SVG Text Animation

Author

  • Cassie Evans

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript (anime.js)

About the code

SVG Text Animation

Nice SVG text animation.

Demo image: Text Reveal Animation

Author

  • Artur Sedlukha

Links

Made with

  • HTML/Pug
  • CSS/SCSS
  • JavaScript (tweenmax.js)

About the code

Text Reveal Animation

GSAP text reveal animation.

Demo Image: Onion Skinning Text Morphing
Demo Image: Onion Skinning Text Morphing

Onion Skinning Text Morphing

Onion skinning text morphing in HTML/CSS/JS.
Made by John Healey
June 14, 2017

download demo and code

Demo Image: Splitted Text Reveal
Demo Image: Splitted Text Reveal

Splitted Text Reveal

HTML, CSS and JavaScript splitted text reveal.
Made by Fabio Ottaviani
June 6, 2017

download demo and code

Demo Image: Animated Text Input
Demo Image: Animated Text Input

Animated Text Input

Animated text with HTML, CSS and JS.
Made by Bình Cao
May 19, 2017

download demo and code

Demo Image: Break/Animate Warping Text Paragraph Example
Demo Image: Break/Animate Warping Text Paragraph Example

Break/Animate Warping Text Paragraph Example

HTML, CSS and JavaScript break/animate warping text paragraph example.
Made by James
January 2, 2017

download demo and code

Demo Image: Bubbling Text Effect
Demo Image: Bubbling Text Effect

Bubbling Text Effect

A jQuery powered example of how you can create a bubbling effect on a HTML heading. The bubbles appear as though they’re coming from behind the text, and then fade out and are removed.
Made by html5andblog
December 1, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Glitched Text
Demo Image: Glitched Text

Glitched Text

HTML, CSS and JavaScript glitched text.
Made by Derek Palladino
October 17, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Text Color Draw
Demo Image: Text Color Draw

Text Color Draw

Path drawing of text using greensock’s drawSVG plugin.
Made by CJ Gammon
October 15, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Animating SVG Text
Demo Image: Animating SVG Text

Animating SVG Text

HTML, CSS and SVG animating text.
Made by Fabio Ottaviani
September 22, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Shaded Text
Demo Image: Shaded Text

Shaded Text

Shaded text, a SVG + CSS3 experiment about animated shadows. It isn’t optimized for mobile devices… yet.
Made by Rafael González
September 16, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Second Shadow
Demo Image: Second Shadow

Second Shadow

Styling text with SVG.
Made by Code School
April 21, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Shadow Parallax
Demo Image: Shadow Parallax

Shadow Parallax

Move your Mouse and Play words. Written by React, ES6, Babel transpiler.
Made by Siamak Mokhtari
January 9, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Squiggly Text
Demo Image: Squiggly Text

Squiggly Text

Squiggly text experiment with SVG filters.
Made by Lucas Bebber
October 22, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Shattering Text Animation
Demo Image: Shattering Text Animation

Shattering Text Animation

GSAP text animation. SVG path shattering. Slow motion on hover.
Made by Arsen Zbidniakov
September 17, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: GSAP Text Animation
Demo Image: GSAP Text Animation

GSAP Text Animation

Text effect using Greensock.
Made by Nate Wiley
August 28, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Colorful Text Animation
Demo Image: Colorful Text Animation

Colorful Text Animation

Fluid and configurable colorful text animation module made with SCSS.
Made by Hendry Sadrak
July 27, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Animated Text With Snap.svg
Demo Image: Animated Text With Snap.svg

Animated Text With Snap.svg

Work with this feels like an old good Flash :)
Made by Yoksel
May 17, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: CSS Text Stroke
Demo Image: CSS Text Stroke

CSS Text Stroke

Change the text to see the animation again.
Made by Ignacio Correia
April 27, 2015

download demo and code

Author

  • Makan

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Blazing Fire

Animated text effects using CSS3 text-shadow to give text headers a blazing flame.

Compatible browsers: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari

Responsive: no

Dependencies: -

Demo Image: CSS Text Shadow
Demo Image: CSS Text Shadow

CSS Text Shadow

Taking a stab at a Lynda.com tutorial. CSS: Advanced Typographic Techniques using lettering.js
Made by Chris Eisenbraun
September 30, 2014

download demo and code

Demo Image: SVG Path Animated Text
Demo Image: SVG Path Animated Text

SVG Path Animated Text

Animated the text “Design” based on one SVG path. Click to toggle animation
Made by Tamino Martinius
August 14, 2014

download demo and code

Demo Image: Line Text
Demo Image: Line Text

Line Text

Animated text with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Made by Johan Fagerbeg
September 22, 2013

download demo and code

Demo Image: 3D Text Effect - Mousemove
Demo Image: 3D Text Effect - Mousemove

3D Text Effect - Mousemove

Nice 3D Text effect with jQuery mousemove.
Made by Dennis Garrn
July 12, 2013

download demo and code

Hover Text

Demo image: Blended Text Layers

Author

  • Genevieve

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS
  • JavaScript/Babel

About the code

Blended Text Layers

Content generated with JS.

Demo image: Spring Text Hover Effect

Author

  • Nathan Taylo

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS

About the code

Spring Text Hover Effect

Just playing around with effects for buttons and thought this was pretty cool.

Demo image: Simple CSS Hover Effect Using Sass Loops

Author

  • Charlie Marcotte

Links

Made with

  • HTML/Pug
  • CSS/Sass

About the code

Simple CSS Hover Effect Using Sass Loops

Simple little hover animation. Sass loops make staggering animation delays really easy to do...you can get a lot of mileage out of them.

Demo image: Pretty Underline

Author

  • Will King

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS
  • JavaScript/Babel (polyfill.js)

About the code

Pretty Underline

Pretty underline hover effect.

Demo image: Animated Underlines

Author

  • Ragnar Þór Valgeirsson

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS

About the code

Animated Underlines

Demo of an animated underline effect. Pure CSS animation.

Demo Image: Focus Text Hover Effect
Demo Image: Focus Text Hover Effect

Focus Text Hover Effect

Hover CSS effect for text.
Made by Cameron Fitzwilliam
June 13, 2017

download demo and code

Demo Image: CSS Perspective Text Hover
Demo Image: CSS Perspective Text Hover

CSS Perspective Text Hover

An experiment using webfonts in combination with CSS 3D transform tools.
Made by James Bosworth
August 22, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: 3D Hover Text Effect
Demo Image: 3D Hover Text Effect

3D Hover Text Effect

HTML, CSS and JavaScript 3d hover text effect.
Made by Sascha Sigl
november 20, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Animated Highlighted Text
Demo Image: Animated Highlighted Text

Animated Highlighted Text

The idea is simple, it make used of linear gradient and transition.
Made by Rian Ariona
February 19, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Happy Text
Demo Image: Happy Text

Happy Text

HTML and CSS happy text effect.
Made by Bennett Feely
December 6, 2014

download demo and code

Demo Image: Peeled Text Transforms
Demo Image: Peeled Text Transforms

Peeled Text Transforms

This pen shows text that looks like it is peeled of the page. It has a smooth animation when hovered.
Made by Michiel Bijl
November 25, 2014

download demo and code

Demo Image: Text-Mask Background Moving On MouseMove
Demo Image: Text-Mask Background Moving On MouseMove

Text-Mask Background Moving On MouseMove

Trying the new feature “background-clip: text”, with background moving.
Made by Robert Borghesi
September 23, 2014

download demo and code

Demo Image: Typography Text Neon
Demo Image: Typography Text Neon

Typography Text Neon

Text design (typography) with neon effect.
Made by Prima Utama Apriansyah
March 6, 2014

download demo and code

Rotating Text

Demo Image: 3D Quote Rotator
Demo Image: 3D Quote Rotator

3D Quote Rotator

Using GreenSock and the SplitText plugin to create a 3D text effect.
Made by Nate Wiley
November 9, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Rotating Text
Demo Image: Rotating Text

Rotating Text

HTML, CSS and JavaScript rotating text.
Made by Rachel Smith
May 14, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Vertically Rotating Text
Demo Image: Vertically Rotating Text

Vertically Rotating Text

Vertically rotating text with HTML and CSS.
Made by Jacob
July 23, 2014

download demo and code

Text Background

Demo image: CSS Attempts at Text with Inline Skewed Background

Author

  • Mark Stickling

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS (SCSS)

About the code

CSS Attempts at Text with Inline Skewed Background

Using skew is only rendered if the item is display: block or inline-block. Some of these look the same on a wide viewport but fail differently as the viewport width is decreased.

Demo image: Moving Cloud Text

Author

  • Cameron Fitzwilliam

Links

Made with

  • HTML / CSS

About the code

Moving Cloud Text

Moving cloud text with HTML and CSS.

Demo image: Gooey Text Background With SVG Filters

Author

  • Ines Montani

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS

About the code

Gooey Text Background With SVG Filters

Example of using a gooey SVG filter to create smooth edges around inline text with a background.

Demo image: Text With Video Background

Author

  • Daniel Yuschick

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS

About the code

Text With Video Background

This demo explores creating knockout text/paths in SVG and looping a YouTube video as the fill.

Demo image: Text Background

Author

  • Stephanie

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS

About the code

Text Background

Text background clipping.

Typing Text

Demo image: Typing Effect

Author

  • Van Huynh

Links

Made with

  • HTML
  • CSS/SCSS
  • JavaScript (jquery.js)

About the code

Typing Effect

Typing effect for text made with a simple JQuery function. Simply call the function with the element you wish to animate as the first argument and the animation speed as the second argument.

Demo Image: Typed Text
Demo Image: Typed Text

Typed Text

HTML, CSS and JavaScript typed text.
Made by Alex
January 11, 2017

download demo and code

Demo Image: Auto Typing Text
Demo Image: Auto Typing Text

Auto Typing Text

Auto typing text with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Made by Connor Gaunt
November 8, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: LOVE Text Effect
Demo Image: LOVE Text Effect

LOVE Text Effect

Scrambled text effect inspired by the award winning Science Fiction film “LOVE”.
Made by Matthew Wagerfield
November 2, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Kinetic Type With Greensock
Demo Image: Kinetic Type With Greensock

Kinetic Type With Greensock

Kinetic Type with HTML, CSS and JavaScript (Greensock).
Made by Nerdmanship
October 14, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Text Scramble Effect
Demo Image: Text Scramble Effect

Text Scramble Effect

A little text decoding/scramble effect.
Made by Justin Windle
July 6, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Transmission Glowing Text Animation
Demo Image: Transmission: Glowing Text Animation

Transmission: Glowing Text Animation

A little glowing text animation. First, some JS to wrap each letter in a span. Then a keyframe animation, with animation-delay mixin, lights up each letter in succession.
Made by Stephen Scaff
June 25, 2016

download demo and code

Demo Image: Futuristic Resolving/Typing Text Effect
Demo Image: Futuristic Resolving/Typing Text Effect

Futuristic Resolving/Typing Text Effect feat. GLaDOS

Futuristic resolving/typing text effect usually found in game or movie cut scenes to reveal text on screen.
Made by Kevin
November 28, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Text Typing Thingamy
Demo Image: Text Typing Thingamy

Text Typing Thingamy

HTML, CSS and JavaScript text typing thingamy.
Made by Jack Armley
May 22, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: SVG Text: Animated Typing
Demo Image: SVG Text: Animated Typing

SVG Text: Animated Typing

HTML, CSS and SVG animated typing.
Made by Tiffany Rayside
February 12, 2015

download demo and code

Demo Image: Typing Text With Javascript
Demo Image: Typing Text With Javascript

Typing Text With Javascript

Typing text with HTML, CSS and Javascript.
Made by Max
May 19, 2014

download demo and code

